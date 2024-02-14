State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.