State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.