State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.14 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 52,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after buying an additional 58,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $260,334.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 461,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,548.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.