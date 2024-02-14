State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.06 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of InMode worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $925,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.