State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 123.3% in the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after buying an additional 159,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $46,452,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $391.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $404.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

