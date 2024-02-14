State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 15,962 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after buying an additional 865,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

