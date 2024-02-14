State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Global worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,672,000 after buying an additional 211,869 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

