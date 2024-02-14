State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

