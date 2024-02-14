State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.71 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

