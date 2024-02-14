State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.03 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $346,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

