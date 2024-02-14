State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,244,000 after purchasing an additional 702,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

LSCC stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 37.96% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

