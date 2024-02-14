State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.66 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after buying an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after buying an additional 328,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

