State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.53 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Celsius worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.