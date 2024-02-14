State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

