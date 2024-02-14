State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $228.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $229.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

