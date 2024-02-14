State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 520 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,756,614 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

