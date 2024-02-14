State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 560 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

