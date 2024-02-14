State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 290 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Bentley Systems worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,937,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,626,000 after purchasing an additional 308,741 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

