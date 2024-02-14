Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $605,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.10.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $721.28 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.01 and a 200-day moving average of $489.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

