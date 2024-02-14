Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

