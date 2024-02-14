NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.1% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.10.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $721.28 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.01 and a 200-day moving average of $489.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

