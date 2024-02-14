Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,684 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

