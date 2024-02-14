Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,878 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.