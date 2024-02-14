Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Equifax worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $247.94 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $256.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

