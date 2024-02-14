Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 171,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $64,739,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 74.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

