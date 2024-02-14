Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Post were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,997 shares of company stock worth $1,422,523. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

