Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

