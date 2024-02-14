J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,189,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $63,103,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

