Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Mark Eugene Mikes Sells 397 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Eugene Mikes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of Hubbell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total transaction of $373,650.20.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $352.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $364.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.08.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,222.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2,983.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

