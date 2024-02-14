Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,468 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

