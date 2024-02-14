Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE EVRG opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

