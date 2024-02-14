Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) CEO Mike Karmilowicz Acquires 285 Shares

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.9 %

EG opened at $367.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.95 and a 200 day moving average of $376.92. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.33.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

