Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

ETSY opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

