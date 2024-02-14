East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,960,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,690,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 121,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.