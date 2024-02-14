e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ELF opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $179.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

