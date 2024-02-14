D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 924 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,514 shares of company stock worth $346,507. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

