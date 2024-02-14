Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,932 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

