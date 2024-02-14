Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 388.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,152 shares of company stock worth $1,194,315. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

