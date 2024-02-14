Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 148,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of UiPath worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 55.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 30.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,637 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PATH opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

