Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Gold Fields as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

