Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

