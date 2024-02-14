Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 33,900 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 429.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

