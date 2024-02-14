Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 300 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

