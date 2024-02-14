Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

