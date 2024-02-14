Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 8,737 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.28% of RCM Technologies worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,881,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,621 shares of company stock worth $3,657,998 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $221.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

