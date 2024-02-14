Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,775 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

