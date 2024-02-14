Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

