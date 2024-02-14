Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,728,000 after acquiring an additional 429,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $368.76 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

