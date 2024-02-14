Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,209.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,209.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,358 shares of company stock worth $1,002,882. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

