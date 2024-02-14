Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 158,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $376.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

